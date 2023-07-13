Rwanda: Twitter Space Explores Surge of Alcoholism in Rwanda

The New Times took the initiative to host a groundbreaking Twitter Space titled "The Rise in Alcohol Consumption: A Crisis for Rwanda?" which attracted an impressive turnout of over 1,100 participants. The event sparked meaningful discussions about the concerning surge in alcohol consumption in Rwanda, shedding light on the underlying factors driving this trend.

During the enlightening conversation, Leocadia Kabibi, a Counseling Psychologist from the Never Again Wellness Center, highlighted the issue of alcohol dependency and its devastating impact on families. She emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes that lead to excessive drinking, emphasizing the need for professionals to tackle the societal trauma experienced in Rwanda's history.

Chantal Mudahogora, a Clinical Counselor, drew attention to the complexity of the problem, stating that simply telling people to stop drinking is not a viable solution. She stressed the influential role of parenting, emphasizing that children often imitate the behaviors they observe in their parents. Mudahogora called for a collective effort from the community to address the issue of alcohol consumption.

Dynamo Ndacyayisenga, from the Drug Abuse and Prevention Unit at Rwanda Biomedical Center, shared alarming survey results that revealed a significant increase in alcohol consumption from 41 percent in 2013 to 48 percent in 2022. He pointed out that taste preferences, peer influence, and mental health issues contribute to individuals' reliance on alcohol, particularly among men. Raising awareness within the community about alcohol-related issues was highlighted as crucial by Ndacyayisenga.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lavie Mutanganshuro, representing the youth, mentioned various factors influencing alcohol consumption, such as peer pressure, globalization, mental health issues, loneliness, and unemployment. However, he also noted a reduction in heavy alcohol consumption based on recent figures, providing a nuanced perspective on the issue.

Jackie Kalisa, a social commentator, expressed concern about the lack of care and guidance within families regarding alcohol consumption, emphasizing the negative impact of unemployment and idle time on youth.

Listeners actively contributed to the conversation, addressing topics such as the influence of alcohol advertisements, employing influential individuals to drive youth alcohol consumption, stricter age verification in bars and pubs, the availability of cheap alcohol, and the importance of launching campaigns similar to those combating gender-based violence and HIV/AIDS.

The Twitter Space concluded with the understanding that while not necessarily a crisis, the rise in alcohol consumption in Rwanda demands immediate attention. The New Times' social media desk expressed their commitment to organizing more sessions in the future, aiming to address societal issues, foster dialogue, and contribute to decision-making processes.