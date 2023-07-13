Kenya: Alfred Mutua on Why Kenya is Shining on Global Stage in Diplomacy, Economic Integration

opinion

Kenya will once again take centre stage this week in matters diplomacy and economic integration when it hosts 15 Heads of State and Government and 50 Ministers of Foreign Affairs for high-level meetings.

I welcome all delegates to Kenya to attend and participate in the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting, (5th MYCM) scheduled to take place from 13 to 16 July, 2023 in Nairobi. Karibu Kenya. We are honoured to host you.

The MYCM was conceptualized in 2017 as the principal forum for the African Union Commission, Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Regional Mechanisms to align their work and coordinate the implementation of the continental integration agenda.

The meeting of Heads of State and Government will be held on Sunday, 16th July, 2023 at the United Nations in Gigiri, Nairobi.

The meeting brings together the Bureau of the African Union, the 8 Heads of State and Government who chair the 8 Regional Economic Communities (RECs) who are (Burundi - EAC, Djibouti - IGAD, Zambia- COMESA, DRC- SADC, Nigeria- ECOWAS, Chad- CEN-SAD, Libya - UMA, and Gabon - ECCAS); the African Union Commission and Regional Mechanisms (RMs).

The 5th MYCM will be preceded by the 43rd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union which brings together Ministers of Foreign Affairs from across the continent, who will consider and approve AU financial budget for 2024, assess implementation of AU decisions, and adopt new decisions on substantive issues of continental interest among others. The Executive Council will also prepare and review agenda items of the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting.

The AU theme for the year 2023 is, 'Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation' and is aimed at fast tracking the achievement of one of the flagship projects of Agenda 2063: the Africa We Want, the African Union's long term development strategy for transforming the continent into a global powerhouse by enhancing the competitiveness of Africa in the medium to long term.

The 5th MYCM is expected to assess the status of continental integration and coordinate efforts to accelerate the integration process;

Identify areas of cooperation and establish mechanisms for regional, continental, and global cooperation;

Review and assess the status of implementation of decisions and legal instruments pertaining to the relations among the Union, RECs, and RMs

Benefits of Kenya Hosting The 5th MYCM

The Conference is expected to bring in more than 1500 delegates from across the African continent. International conferences are key and strategic drivers of our tourism market especially in the MICE Sector. Every successful international conference held in Kenya cements our globally known legacy of our countries capability to host global meetings and further give delegates the opportunity to experience magical Kenya beyond the confines of the conference halls.

Expected outcomes

During the meeting, Kenya will launch the African Audio-visual and Cinema Commission (AACC). The 36th African Union Assembly on 18th February 2023 honoured Kenya with the responsibility to the temporary secretariat of this Commission in Nairobi.

AACC is a Specialized Agency of the AUC mandated to develop and strengthen the African audio visual which is critical in supporting the creative economy and provide economic opportunities for millions of the youthful population in our continent.

On the margins of the meetings, there will be high level engagements that are key to our diplomatic and trade relations.

We therefore call upon all Kenyans to join me in warmly welcoming our esteemed visitors and urge you to show them the authentic Kenyan hospitality.

Once again, I welcome all delegates to Kenya, wish you fruitful deliberations and an enjoyable stay.

Dr. Alfred Mutua, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary