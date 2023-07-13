Rwanda: Afro-CAN - Rwanda Beat Mozambique, Through to Quarter Finals

Rwanda men's team booked a quarter finals berth in the 2023 FIBA AfroCAN after a commanding 73-62 victory over Mozambique in Wednesday's qualification playoff game.

Yves Murenzi's men had lost their two group phase games against Tunisia (61-67) and Morocco (59-58) and they knew a win over Mozambique in the qualification game would help them seal a quarter final place.

Skipper Dieudonné Ndizeye dropped a game-high 16 points and 5 rebounds while power forward William Robeyns and point guard Ntore Habimana added 15 and 14 points to help the team secure the much-needed result.

Rwanda will now play hosts Angola in the quarter finals on Thursday.

Four teams will qualify automatically to the 2023 FIBA AfroCan semi finals while the losing teams of the quarterfinals will compete for the fifth to eight-place in the classification round.

Wednesday

Rwanda 73-62 Mozambique