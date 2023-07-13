Rwanda: Afro-CAN - Rwanda Beat Mozambique, Through to Quarter Finals

12 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda men's team booked a quarter finals berth in the 2023 FIBA AfroCAN after a commanding 73-62 victory over Mozambique in Wednesday's qualification playoff game.

Yves Murenzi's men had lost their two group phase games against Tunisia (61-67) and Morocco (59-58) and they knew a win over Mozambique in the qualification game would help them seal a quarter final place.

Skipper Dieudonné Ndizeye dropped a game-high 16 points and 5 rebounds while power forward William Robeyns and point guard Ntore Habimana added 15 and 14 points to help the team secure the much-needed result.

Rwanda will now play hosts Angola in the quarter finals on Thursday.

Four teams will qualify automatically to the 2023 FIBA AfroCan semi finals while the losing teams of the quarterfinals will compete for the fifth to eight-place in the classification round.

Wednesday

Rwanda 73-62 Mozambique

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.