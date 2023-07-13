South Africa: 12 People Possibly Linked to Truck Attacks Identified, Says Cele

Law enforcement is hot on the heels of 12 people possibly linked to the recent torching of trucks on national roads, says Police Minister Bheki Cele.

"These are organised and sophisticated operations. They are organised in one centre in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal and dispersed in different groups to do these things," the Minister announced on Wednesday, saying that the coordinator has also been identified.

However, Cele could not divulge more information, as the investigations are still ongoing.

The Minister and the South African Police Service (SAPS) senior management was briefing the nation on the police's response to acts of violence targeting freight trucks.

According to Cele, 21 trucks ferrying goods were burned down in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo since Sunday, 9 July 2023.

He said in a televised briefing that nine trucks were burnt both in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal respectively, while three suffered the same fate in Limpopo.

"We want to make it very clear that to date, there have been no targets on trucks in the Free State and Gauteng provinces."

The Police Ministry, according to Cele, has recently concluded a high-level meeting with Provincial Commissioners of KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga, led by the National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola.

"We have found it necessary to apprise the nation of these criminal operations and outline the response of law enforcement to the isolated and cowardice acts.

"Whether it is economic sabotage, labour or service delivery related disputes - police are closing in on those who choose to use violence and intimidation for whatever motive."

Intelligence, Cele said, suggests that the attacks may be business-related and not random acts of criminality.

He believes that the acts of violence seek to undermine and sabotage the State.

He assured citizens that a plan of action from the police is already underway.

"No matter the motive, the country's law enforcement remains on high alert and is hard at work at preventing more attacks but also finding these individuals or gangs of thugs who are hell-bent on causing havoc on our roads," he stressed.

Cele said the police have since heightened their visibility and are leaving nothing to chance in all provinces.

"All major routes have been secured and regular patrols are being conducted along identified high risk routes."

July unrest

Cele used the briefing to reflect on the July 2021 unrest, which marks two years since the mass looting, acts of arson and destruction of property in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, leading to 354 deaths.

"As things stand, there is no evidence before us to suggest that the recent target on trucks is in any way related or linked to the July insurrection.

"I wish to take this opportunity to allay any fears that what transpired in July 2021 will repeat itself."

To date, Cele said 67 people have been arrested on 11 cases related to the insurrection and are before the courts, while investigations continue.

The Minister said the police are probing 107 cases in KwaZulu-Natal related to the torching of trucks since 2018.

"We have a capable State that has learnt from the past. The security apparatus is working in unison and the security cluster is in a better state to respond to any eventuality."

Cele emphasised that the police are working with speed and closely together to bring a stop to these organised crimes and secure arrests.