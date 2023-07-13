South Africa: Boksburg Gas Leak - Residents Live in Fear As Illegal Miners Get Back to Work

12 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

In the aftermath of the gas leak tragedy at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg, residents say they live in fear as illegal miners are resuming operations. While the authorities attempt to clamp down on illegal mining, some residents say there are no other work opportunities.

Residents of the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg, the scene of a deadly gas leak last week, say they are living in fear as illegal miners are getting back to work.

"Just last night, I was shouting at some of them because they were trying to get something over my fence. I was scared to go out," said one resident, Amancio Mucumbe.

Mucumbe, who arrived from Mozambique nine months ago, lives with a relative and makes a living by selling vegetables in the street.

Another resident, Lerato Mofolo, said, "The only time I will feel safe is when the open shafts they talk about are sealed. Because if the shafts are not sealed, they will continue their operations and endanger our lives."

Seventeen people died on 5 July after inhaling toxic gas that is believed to have leaked from a cylinder used by zama zamas (illegal miners) to process gold-bearing material.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela visited the area last week and the police uncovered a number of makeshift mining operations in shacks where people live. Many of the shacks had been abandoned by their owners, who apparently feared arrest.

Resuming operations

"Sometimes it happens in the presence...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.