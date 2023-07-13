South Africa: More Water Tankers Deployed in Joburg Amid Scheduled Water System Shutdown This Week

analysis

Halfway through Johannesburg's 58-hour shutdown of a significant chunk of its water system, water towers and reservoirs in some suburbs are critically low or already empty, with Johannesburg Water moving more tankers to hospitals and schools and deploying water trucks to affected neighbourhoods.

Rand Water's 58-hour planned maintenance shutdown, which started on the night of Tuesday, 11 July, has left residents in some parts of Johannesburg without water.

The water shutdown, which is scheduled to end on Friday, 14 July, at 5am, has been implemented to allow for pipe upgrades in Rand Water's system, with the overall aim of improving the availability and reliability of water supply.

The project includes installing valves and a portion of pipe, which will enable interconnectivity of the three engine rooms at Rand Water's Eikenhof pumping station. The pumping station pumps water from Rand Water's purification plants, which purify water from the Vaal Dam, to various water systems and reservoirs across Gauteng.

Valves will also be replaced at the Zwartkopjes pumping station, as well as at the Vereeniging and Zuikerbosch water treatment plants, which treat water that comes from the Vaal Dam.

As the water system is interconnected, several booster pumping stations will be affected, including Daleside, Zwartkopjes and Eikenhof. The municipality's Johannesburg Water said customers in higher-lying areas will experience the outage for longer as the network gradually recovers.

