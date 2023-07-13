Angola: President João Lourenço Congratulates São Tomé E Príncipe On National Day

Luanda — The Head of State, João Lourenço, congratulated this Wednesday, in Luanda Province, the people of São Tome and Principe on the 48th anniversary of the island's National Independence, which is marked on 12 July.

In a congratulatory message addressed to his counterpart, Carlos Vila Nova, the Angolan statesman considers the date of great significance for São Tome and Principe, highlighting the commitment of the people of that country to fulfil the objectives of building a harmonious and understanding society, as well as a prosperous country focused on the well-being of its citizens.

In the missive, the Angolan President expressed his deep interest in joint actions to strengthen relations of solidarity, friendship and bilateral cooperation.

Cooperation between Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe

The two countries in 1995 signed an agreement of Common Investment Protection aiming to create proper suitable conditions to foster private initiatives and to enhance economic cooperation between both states.

In 2019, areas for a new cooperation strategy were identified, including Tourism, Transport and the Exploration of Hydrocarbons that the two countries do offshore.

Cooperation between Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe was made official on 19 February 1978 with the signing of the General Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation, which enabled the signing of several legal diplomas aimed at promoting and boosting economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation between the two states.

However, the bilateral Joint Commission established in January 1980, held its sixth and final session in Luanda in November 2007.

Both countries, which cooperate in the political, diplomatic and economic fields, are members of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) and the Portuguese Speaking African Countries (PALOP).

