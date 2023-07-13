Sudan: SPLM-N El Hilu Launches Attack in Blue Nile Region and Wins Terrain in South Kordofan

Kurmuk / Kadugli — Forces of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) launched an attack in the Blue Nile region yesterday and gained control over several army garrisons in South Kordofan on Sunday. They also closed the road between Karkal and Kadugli, the state's capital, for unknown reasons.

The SPLM-N El Hily attacked the area of Kurmuk in the Blue Nile region again at dawn yesterday. Clashes continued throughout the day, sources reported.

The army and SPLM-N El Hilu have been fighting on and off in the Blue Nile region for weeks.

SPLM-N El Hilu forces also carried out a number of attacks on military garrisons in Jubeiha and Rashad localities in the east of South Kordofan on Sunday.

Sources told Radio Dabanga that the attack on the garrisons began on Sunday morning and ended when the SPLM-N El Hilu won control over the garrisons and the army soldiers fled.

The rebel movement managed to win terrain and take control of other army encampments in the region in the past weeks.

The rebel movement now controls a number of agricultural projects in the area as well, according to local witnesses.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir said last week that he persuaded the head of the SPLM-N El Hilu not to engage in confrontations with the Sudanese army.

Sources in South Kordofan reported that activists and volunteers are systematically targeted and detained by Military Intelligence. It is likely that the detentions are part of wider accusations against activists and civilians that they support or cooperate with the SPLM-N El Hilu.

Road closure

An SPLM-N El Hilu force closed the road linking Karkal with Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan, on Sunday. It is not yet known why the road has been closed.

The force stationed on the road allowed the entry of people heading to Kadugli while blocking those who want to leave the city

The movement of goods has also been obstructed by the roadblock.

The continued tensions between the army and the rebel movement in the region have led to further restrictions on traffic between villages and towns in the Nuba Mountains.

State authorities re-implemented measures that prevent goods from being transported to areas controlled by the SPLM-N and sources in Delling warned that this will lead to an exacerbation of the humanitarian situation in these areas.

SPLM-N background

The SPLM-N split into two when then-Deputy Chairman Abdelaziz El Hilu submitted his resignation in early 2017 because of "irreconcilable differences".

His faction, the SPLM-N El Hilu, continued with most of the SPLM-N combatants in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile area, with its base in Kauda in the Nuba Mountains, whilst the faction led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) retained influence over parts of the Blue Nile region.

The two factions fought heavy battles after the split.