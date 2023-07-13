Kenya: CS Kuria Says Expressway Vandalism Caused By Illegal Squatters

Nairobi — Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria now says the vandalism of the Nairobi Expressway during Wednesday's demonstrations was done by illegal squatters on the East Africa Portland land.

Kuria was reacting to violence witnessed in Mlolongo in the wake of anti-government demonstrations called by opposition leader Raila Odinga over the high cost of living, what the opposition calls punitive taxation.

"The violence in Mlolongo yesterday was because we evicted squatters from East Africa Potlland.You can burn all you want, "tweeted Kuria.

The trade Cabinet Secretary had last year laid bare his plans to evict what he called squatters from the company land.

He observed that it was sad that the cement company has been driven to its knees yet it owns a huge chunk of land illegally occupied by the squatters.

"East African Portland Company will not turn out to be a center for land transactions, we have the plan to utilize the land in question by constructing the first Kenya cargo airport; a facility that will turn around the fortunes of this company," said Kuria.

The traded CS would later be slammed by leaders from the Ukambani region over his eviction remarks that saw him give orders of structures erected by squatters to be flattened.

Demonstrators blocked the main Mombasa Road Wednesday and vandalized metal grills separating the Expressway in Mlolongo forcing Motorists to make quick U-turns on both sides after protesters started stoning them damaging several cars.

So intense were the unrest in Mlolongo with police reporting three deaths in Mlolongo.

The unrest witnessed in Mlolongo yesterdayled to the arrest of Mavoko lawmaker Patrick Makau.

He is currently being held in Kiambu police station over his involvement in the demos yesterday that saw a section of the expressway damaged.