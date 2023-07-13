Botswana Values Innovation

Gaborone — As a country that appreciates the value of innovation and knowledge for economic growth, Botswana is proud of Ditec's products.

President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi said this in the presence of presidents of Mozambique and Zimbabwe, Messrs Felipe Nyusi and Emmerson Mnangagwa respectively, who appreciated a fridge manufactured by Ditec, a Botswana citizen-owned and operated company with footprint in 10 African markets.

This occurred on the margins of the US-Africa Business Summit in Tlokweng yesterday.

President Masisi expressed gratitude to the heads of state for gracing the summit, which brought together various government and business representatives to assist in forging closer trade ties between one of the world's most developed economies, the US and the naturally endowed African continent.

Ditec founder, Mr Thatayaone Dichaba, said in addition to refrigerators, his company produced, among other things, Internet routers, tablets and desktop computers that were assembled at the Botswana Digital and Innovation Hub in Gaborone.

For his part, President Nyusi praised Botswana for the warm hospitality extended to the Mozambique delegation, adding that the country had distinguished itself in hosting the event.

In another meeting held on the sidelines of the summit, an American delegation member, Mr Scott Nathan, the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO, lauded Botswana for hosting the 15th session of the Corporate Council on Africa's US-Africa Business Summit.

BOPA