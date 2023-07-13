Botswana: Partly Cloudy and Hot Really Really Hot

Gaborone — A local movie, Partly Cloudy and Hot, won Best Actor award at the International Black and Diversity Film Festival in Canada on Tuesday.

Partly Cloudy and Hot went to International Black and Diversity Film Festival with four nominations - Best Actress, Best Actor and two Best Short Film nominations.

Zenzo Ngqobe, the South African recipient of Best Actor award, said the win was for Africa.

The film premiered in The United States in June, before its Italy tour, which started in July. Partly Cloudy and Hot was shot on location in Botswana by Batswana filmmakers and citizen-owned companies.

It is a story inspired by the rarely discussed issue of male infertility.

In the film, a husband's masculinity is tested when his wife hands him a male fertility test.

Ngqobe played husband to international model, Kaone Kario, who was nominated for Best Actress, an achievement she embraced as it was her debut on the big screen.

BOPA