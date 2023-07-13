Somalia: Somali Govt Says 40 Al-Shabaab Members Killed in Jubaland

Kismayo, Somalia — The SNA forces with the support of the Jubaland regional soldiers have carried out several operations in which many Al-Shabaab fighters died.

The operations took place in Weel Maarow and other areas located just 42 km away from Jilib district in the Middle Jubba region, the is the main base of Al-Shabaab.

The government said the allied forces killed 40 Al-Shabaab members, including the head of the explosions in charge of the Jubaland state - Farhan, and his deputy Abdi Mahad.

"40 members of the militants, including the head of Jubaland Bombings, Farhan, and his deputy, Abdi Mahad. Also, among the dead was the head of finance in the Weel-Maarow area," said the Somali government.

The combined forces are also said to have destroyed the group's base in Weel Maarow area and other places where Al-Shabaab was manning bases to organize its operations.

However, the government forces and the Jubaland Dervishes have increased their operations against the Al-Shabaab in the Lower Jubba region ahead of an offensive.