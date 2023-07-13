Kenya: Matatus Now Allowed On Nairobi Expressway - Murkomen

Nairobi — The government has lifted a suspension of Public Service Vehicles from using the Nairobi Expressway effective immediately.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the move is aimed at boosting mobility across the city.

The ban had been put in place in July 2022 due to a rise in road accidents caused by PSVs.

"This decision is in line with the government's focus on making Kenya a global leader in the provision of transport and logistics a key driver of sustainable economic development," he said in a statement a day after chaos rocked Mombasa Road and the Expressway which was vandalised in Mlolongo during anti-government protests called by Opposition leader Raila Odinga against the high cost of living.

Violent protests were witnessed in the capital Nairobi and other parts of the country Wednesday, with police firing live bullets, teargas and deploying water canon.

On Mombasa Road, the protesters vandalised metal grills and flower pots along the Expressway as they stoned motorists in what rendered the new road impassable for several hours leading to the shooting by police of three people during the confrontation.

In total, at least seven people were killed and dozens injured, including police officers.

Police fired tear gas on protesters who defied a police ban to join a demonstration against tax hikes in the capital Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii, Homa Bay, Nakuru among others.