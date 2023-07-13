Zimbabwe: Retired American Boxer Mayweather Arrives in Zim for 'Motherland Tour'

13 July 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

Boxing promoter Floyd Mayweather Jnr has touched down at Robert Mugabe International Airport in his private jet.

The visit is part of his "motherland tour of Africa" that starts in Harare on July 13 and 14 and concludes in Johannesburg.

He was welcomed by Zanu PF aspiring MP for Mabvuku constituency Scott Sakupwanya and businessman Mike Chimombe.

Sakupwanya will be hosting Mayweather.

A huge convoy of top-of-the-range vehicles was on standby.

As part of his visit to Zimbabwe, he will spend the better part of Thursday in Mabvuku showcasing some boxing drills.

