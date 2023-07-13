Uganda: Iran President Hails President Museveni On Anti-Gay Law, Fight Against Western Imperialism

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E Ebrahim Raisi, hailed President Museveni for ignoring pressure from Western Countries and their Imperialism to sign the Anti-Homosexuality Law.

President Rais said that Western states are putting pressure on independent states by attacking the family foundation using human rights as a tool. He said he appreciated that Uganda and President Museveni stood tall against such threats.

He made the statements during a joint press briefing with his counterpart Museveni at State House Entebbe yesterday.

"Western countries are putting pressure on independent countries by attacking the family foundation, promoting the ugly phenomenon of homosexuality, the spread of extremism and terrorism, and the use of human rights as a tool, for which the development of cultural interactions and cultural cooperation between Iran and Uganda will be very effective in confronting the plots of the enemies of the two nations," he said.

President Raisi appreciated the positions of Uganda in confronting extremism and terrorism and described the point of commonality between Iran and Uganda as the anti-colonial nature of the Islamic Revolution and the freedom and independence movement of the country.

Uganda has come under fire over the Anti-Homosexuality law and a number of government officials, although not yet named have been sanctioned by Joe Biden's administration.