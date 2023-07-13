Kenya: Kindiki Says Over 300 Arrested as Govt Takes Stock of Wednesday Chaos

Nairobi — Over 300 individuals have been arrested in connection to violent anti-government protests on Wednesday that saw critical infrastructure vandalized resulting to losses estimated at millions of dollars.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki made the announcement on Thursday even as his transport counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen estimated destruction at the Nairobi Expressway alone at USD5 million.

Speaking during the official opening of Kiserian Police Station in Kajiado County, Kindiki stated that those in custody include individuals who played a direct or indirect role in planning, orchestrating, or financing the protests and acts of lawlessness.

Among the arrested individuals is Mavoko Member of Parliament Patrick Makau who are facing charges for various criminal offenses including the destruction of the Nairobi Expressway.

"We will apprehend, arrest, and prosecute all those involved in yesterday's violence and destruction," a tough-talking Kindiki said putting the number of those arrested at 316.

Moreover, the Interior Cabinet Secretary declared that the government would withdraw security detail assigned to any politician organizing protests in a veiled reference to Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his associates who enjoy State protection.

Disarming bodyguards

Kindiki accused organizers of protests of violating the constitution by resorting to armed picketing.

"We cannot have armed protesters. This applies to everyone participating in the protest, including bodyguards. We will not allow arms, even for those engaging in peaceful demonstrations," he explained.

Kindiki asserted that moving forward, the government will not tolerate violent protests resulting in fatalities, injuries to civilians and security personnel, disruption of daily businesses, destruction of private and public property, or looting.

He condemned individuals who commit criminal acts under the guise of protesting, labeling such behavior as hooliganism.

"Destruction of critical infrastructure funded by the public is hooliganism, lawlessness, and a recipe for anarchy," Kindiki emphasized.

"Burning down offices, vandalizing property, assaulting innocent civilians, and looting public and private assets do not contribute to reducing the cost of living."

The Interior Cabinet Secretary reiterated the government's firm stance against violent demonstrations and urged security officers to enforce the law with determination.

He called for decisive action against all criminals, including economic saboteurs, looters, and vandals, who target private businesses and property.

Kindiki made the remarks even as Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna (Azimio) hinted at plans to step up protests to pressure the government into addressing the opposition coalition's demands.