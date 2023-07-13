Kenya Will Protect Investors - President Ruto

13 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Government is creating a friendly environment that will attract more foreign investments to Kenya.

President William Ruto said the Government will also routinely refine its policies to make it more facilitative for businesses to operate in the country.

"We will keep engaging with investors so as to make our laws more pro-business. This will spur their growth."

He was speaking on Thursday at State House, Nairobi, during the Kenya-Saudi Arabia business delegation meeting.

Led by the Saudi Arabia Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih, the delegation -- made up of 30 major firms -- is one of the largest single business group ever to undertake a visit to Kenya.

President Ruto noted that Kenya is strategically located, making it easy for businesses to access the lucrative markets in the region and Africa in general.

He said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), of more than 1.4 billion, also offers broader opportunities for their goods and services.

The President further told the meeting that Kenya has a democratic system with a sound footing of the rule of law that protects investors.

"This means when you set up in Kenya, markets for your products are limitless. You will get value for your investment."

He cited ICT, leather, transport, renewable energy, housing, blue economy, agriculture, among others, as some of the ripe investments in the country.

The Head of State explained that the current balance of trade favours Saudi Arabia.

"That is why I encourage you to participate in enabling Kenya correct this imbalance by locating more industries here."

Cabinet secretaries Moses Kuria (Minister for Investments, Trade and Industry), Davies Chirchir (Energy) and Florence Bore (Labour) omong other officials were in the meeting. - Presidential Communication Service

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.