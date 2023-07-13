Kenya: Marathon Goat Kipchoge Back to Familiar Grazing Grounds at Berlin Marathon

Nairobi — They say lightning doesn't strike the same place twice but in the case of Eliud Kipchoge, it seems like it strikes five times.

World record holder for the men's marathon will be back at the Berlin Marathon on September 24 in search of fifth title in a competition in which he has utterly dominated since he first competed in 2015.

The two-time Olympic marathon champion has won four titles at this World Marathon Majors event and has become synonymous with success whenever he competes on this circuit.

Most importantly, Kipchoge has smashed the world record at the Berlin Marathon on two occassions, clocking 2:01:39 in 2017 before obliterating it last year with a new world record of 2:01:09.

This year's edition will further offer him a chance at redemption after finishing a disappointing sixth in his last race at the Boston Marathon in April this year.

In the women's race, Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui will be hoping to dethrone defending champion Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia whose clocked a personal best of 2:15:17 to win last year's race -- and become the third fastest female marathoner of all time.

The world 10,000m bronze medalist will be hoping for better returns than her last 42km race at the London Marathon in April where she finished fourth.