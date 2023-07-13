Kenya: Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Ranked Best Performing CS in Tifa Survey at 34%

Nairobi — A recent survey has ranked Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindki as the best preforming Cabinet Secretary at 34 percent.

According to the study by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA), Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu came second at 7 percent and Health CS Susan Nakhumicha at 6 percent.

"At least one-third of Kenyans mention Kindiki Kithure as the best performing Cabinet Secretary," read the report.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen followed at 3 percent and 2 percent respectively.

However, the report also indicated that 40 percent of Kenyans feel there is no best performing CS in Ruto's cabinet.

"Another four-in-ten (40%) feel that no such senior official is "the best performing," added the report.

1,530 respondents were interviewed between June 24 and June 30, 2023.

The sample was spread across nine regions which include Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Nyanza, South Rift and Western.

The interviews were conducted through the telephone with respondents whose contacts were collected through previous face-to-face.