Uganda: Police Dismiss IGP Ochola Ill Health Rumours, Threaten Legal Action Against Media Houses

13 July 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Arafat Nzito

Police have dismissed what they described as "unfounded" claims and speculation that Inspector General Okoth Martin Ochola is critically sick.

Recently, some media outlets reported that the police commander, who is 65 years old, was flown out of the country for medical treatment, accompanied by the police surgeon and his personal assistant, which the law enforcement body has denied as false.

Enanga said much as Ochola had an eye check-up at Argawal Hospital along Lumumba Avenue, "He was examined, treated and advised to take seven days rest at home."

"He is reachable physically and on the phone," he added.

This is the second time the IGP is reportedly hospitalized after not being seen in public for some time.

In 2021, Ochola developed "hypertension, after hearing with shock, the sudden demise of his former Deputy, Lt.Gen. Paul Lokech.

Police said that his condition was not life-threatening after it was effectively managed by both his personal doctor and the police surgeon.

Meanwhile, spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that the Director of Legal and Human Rights Services has taken legal action against certain media houses for giving false and misleading information about the IGP to the public.

