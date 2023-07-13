Kenya: Ingwe Begin Search for New Coach After 'Break-Up' With Aussems

Nairobi — FKF Premier League side AFC Leopards have commenced the search for a new head coach after the departure of Belgian Patrick Aussems.

In a statement on Thursday, the club assured fans that they will provide more updates on the search as they continue scouting the market for a suitable replacement.

"The process of appointing a new head coach is already underway and we will provide further updates in due course," the statement reads.

Aussems announced on Monday that he will not be renewing his contract with the former league champions, bringing an end to a two-year association with the felines.

"For personal and private reasons, I will not be able to renew my contract with AFC Leopards. Thanks to my players, my staff, the incredible fans for the last two years. I wish Ingwe all the best," the former Simba SC tactician said.

In their farewell to Aussems, Ingwe thanked the Belgian for his immense contribution to the club and respect for his decision to depart.

"Patrick Aussems has made the difficult decision not to renew his contract due to health and private reasons that he has shared with the club's management. He has been an integral part of our club and we respect his personal circumstances that led to this decision," the club said.

It added: "The club expresses its gratitude to him for his professionalism, dedication and contributions to the team's progress."

Aussems led Ingwe to a seventh-place finish in the just-concluded season in addition to reaching the FKF Cup semi-final where they lost to eventual winners Kakamega Homeboyz.

Leopards will now be in a race against time to have a new man at the helm in time for their first match of the 2023/24 season against Talanta FC on August 27.