Kenya: Govt to File Case Against Azimio as Nairobi Expressway Losses Stand at Sh707Million

Nairobi — The Government will file a case in court to charge individuals who enabled yesterday's mass demonstrations that were called by the opposition side.

Transport Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen said demonstrators who looted and destroyed the road at the Mlolongo Toll Station will be held accountable.

"We will not allow the already overburdened Wanjiku to pay these on their own. We will make sure that all who organized this targeted attack are going to personally pay. They will vary vicarious liability for every damage that was caused, " CS Murkomen said after touring the section of the expressway that was destroyed.

"We will carry out a civil suit to make sure that all the organizers are personally held accountable," he added.

He estimated the destruction of the road that connects Mombasa Road and Waiyaki Way at $5 million (Sh707 million).

A total of 50 people in connection with the vandalism had already been reported, the CS stated.

He also wondered why rioters targeted the facility since it does not relate in any way to Azimio's push for the cost of living to be lowered.

Yesterday, demonstrators descended on the Chinese-built road, vandalizing metal grills separating the Expressway from Mombasa Road.

Motorists had to make quick U-turns on both sides after protesters started stoning them, damaging several cars.

This came after Azimio leader Raila Odinga called for mass protest and civil disobedience amid soaring cost of food.