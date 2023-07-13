Uganda: All Access - Sande Trains On Street As Ukasha Storms the Ghetto

Boxing champions league

Main bout

Matovu Ukasha vs Sande Simon (welter)

Select bouts

Edward Kimera vs Innocent Amoko (light welter)

George Wejuli vs James Baraka (heavy weight)

Arafat Kibirige vs Juma Ayiro (cruiser weight)

Swalla Halima vs Alimu Patience ( light fly-youth)

Lawrence Tamale vs Alex Kanabi (special contest)

Christine Namuyomba vs Getrude Naava (lightweight -youth)

Uganda's boxing fans had a field day last week as Sande Simon and Ukasha Matovu took to the streets and ghetto respectively in preparation for their upcoming fight.

The two face off in the five-round welter weight main bout as the Uganda boxing federation champions league returns this Saturday, 15th at Club Obligato in Kampala.

Last Monday, Sande Simon took to the streets of Nansana town council and Kampala-Hoima highway where he had open training to the amazement of the community.

Away from having a glimpse of what it takes to prepare for a fight, the fans had a rare opportunity to mingle and chat with the formidable boxer who is set to face a tough challenge. "It is awesome to train openly with your fans watching.

The confidence you give them is what brings them to cheer you on the fight night. I am more than ready to discipline (Ukasha) him come Saturday," noted Sande, who returns to the Champions league as the national open champion having gotten relegated from the Sting-energy drink sponsored championship last season.

"I was in the inaugural Champions league and got many lessons. I think you saw what I did at the national open to get back to the Champions league. My opponents should stand warned," he added.

On the other side, fans and pre-fight favorite Matovu Ukasha hit the ghetto corners with his all access.

From Lubya to Makerere and Bwaise, his name was sung. Matovu finished second in this bloody weight category last season behind Owen Kibira -who grabbed the national team ticket to Commonwealth Games and African championship. He is known for his fans' unstoppable vibe in the arena but also his action does the talking.

"I have no time. Whoever is in my way should just make way. The target is the national team and as a matter of fact I have to get there," warned Ukasha who is under the guidance of national team coach Lawrence Kalyango.

With more than 15 bouts on the card, the much anticipated main fight is expected to live to its billing. Matovu beat Sande by split decision in both last season's encounters. With desire to become number one and revenge in mind, no reason to ask about the anxiety prior to action.

Ukasha, 22 was part of the national team that faced Burundi last year and has before won Gold medal in 2016 cadets and Intermediates championships. He also represented the country in the 2018 youth African games where he scooped Silver.

Sande Simon, 23 on the other hand won silver at the 2018 cadets, made the quarter finals of the intermediates as well as the semifinals of the national team trials.

Ukasha has a chance to prove his worth after being summoned as part of the 17-man for the upcoming Africa boxing championship starting July 25-August 6 in Cameroon.