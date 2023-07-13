Uganda: Unilever Announces Shs130m Sponsorship for 2023 Rotary Cancer Run to Raise Awareness and Facilitate Cancer Treatment

Unilever Uganda has announced a Shs130m sponsorship package for this year's Rotary Cancer Run.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Unilever offices in Kampala on Wednesday afternoon.

The Rotary Cancer Run, marking its 12th edition this year, is scheduled to take place on August 27, 2023, under the theme "Run for Hope" at Kololo Independence grounds and 40 towns and cities across the country.

The event aims to raise funds for the construction of a cancer treatment facility that will house two bunkers at St. Francis Nsambya Hospital.

The run is expected to bring together 50,000 runners and will focus on three main aspects: increasing cancer awareness, promoting increased access to cancer treatment, and encouraging early cancer detection through nationwide medical camps.

Through its participation in the Rotary Cancer Run, Unilever aims to empower Ugandans with knowledge about the importance of regular cancer checks and contribute to the establishment of a Radiotherapy cancer treatment facility, which will significantly enhance accessibility to vital treatment options for all Ugandans.

"Unilever believes in creating a bright future for all Ugandans which add vitality to life. By supporting this event, we aim to increase awareness about cancer, educate the public about prevention and treatment, and facilitate access to much-needed resources for cancer patients and their families," said Wangechi Gitahi, the Marketing Manager, Unilever Uganda.

"Funds raised through the Rotary Cancer Run will be utilised for the construction of two bunkers. We are already proud that the previous runs have contributed to the construction of a Cancer Ward at Nsambya that is already serving over 800 patients annually and a blood bank in Mengo Hospital that dispatches 1800 blood units per year. The Radio therapy center under construction will play an integral role in ensuring individuals across Uganda and the region have access to life-saving therapies for individuals across Uganda," said Michael Niyitegeka, the Rotary Cancer Run Vice Chairperson.

The Rotary Cancer Run, organized by Rotary Cancer Program under District 9213 and 9214, has become a significant platform in the country's fight against cancer.

Runners can access the running kit upon payment of Shs30,000 each by registering electronically through http://tickets.ugandarotarycancer.org. Each of the first 30,000 kits purchased will come with complimentary Unilever products including Omo, Pepsodent and Royco.