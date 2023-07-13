Rwanda: 25 Trainees Enrolled in Second Cohort of BK Academy's Entry-Level Programme

The second cohort of BK Academy's entry-level programme has enrolled 25 trainees, ranging in age from 22 to 26.

This programme, established by Bank of Kigali Plc, aims to create a pool of talents and position the bank as an employer of choice.

Located at the BK's Masoro Branch within the Kigali Special Economic Zone, BK Academy was introduced to bridge the skills gap, promoting the establishment of a training hub aimed at attracting talented young individuals. These individuals have the opportunity to join BK as employees while also having the option to work in other areas of the financial sector.

During the launch of the second cohort of the program on July 12, Diane Karusisi, the CEO of BK, highlighted that the 25 trainees were carefully selected from a pool of over 1000 applicants.

She said they will undergo an intensive three-month program that covers various areas such as banking operations, accounting, finance, legal practices, among others.

Karusisi explained that the comprehensive training will prepare them for their future roles in the bank and enable them to contribute effectively to the country's development.

"Our country is embarking on a journey of development. We seek individuals who are not content with maintaining the status quo but are fearless in driving change. The future holds great promise, and it requires people who possess the courage to embrace change. We encourage these trainees to come up with new ideas and foster innovation," she said.

Karusisi also highlighted that BK Academy recruits trainees from diverse backgrounds, as the bank operates in various sectors of the country's economy, emphasizing the importance of helping the trainees to understand the challenges faced by these sectors in order to develop tailored products and solutions.

Karusisi expressed satisfaction with the effectiveness of the first cohort, as the graduates have become valuable and productive staff members.

Additionally, she mentioned that the Academy aims to enroll an increasing number of trainees each year.

Joseph Gondwe, Chief People and Culture at BK, highlighted that the program will not only cover traditional banking courses but also focus on understanding customer needs, addressing their pain points, and fostering innovation.

In addition, Gondwe mentioned that participants will gain knowledge in leadership, problem-solving, collaboration, risk management, cybersecurity, compliance, marketing, finance, human resources, and market dynamics.

"We are building leaders that will support Bank of Kigali on its transforming journey and ultimately translating into the development of Rwanda," he added.

Sacrée Luminaire Umutoneshwa, a trainee in the program, expressed her eagerness to understand the banking system thoroughly before starting work.

She is confident in her dilligence and quick learning abilities, and is prepared to work courageously while multitasking.

Recognizing the constantly evolving world, Umuntoneshwa also aims to learn and contribute innovative ideas that can transform the local financial sector.

Lincoln Mihigo, another trainee, was already a BK staff member when he applied for the program.

He said he is set to broaden his knowledge across various banking domains and utilise the acquired skills to develop innovative solutions for real-world problems.