Rwanda: Inganzo Ngari Set for 'Ruganzu II Ndoli' Mega Concert

One of Rwanda's most acclaimed traditional dance troupe, Inganzo Ngari, is organising a mega concert for their local fans who have missed their mega annual concerts since the Covid 19 hiatus.

Dubbed 'Ruganzu II Ndoli', the concert is dedicated to King Ruganzu II Ndoli by uniquely presenting to Rwandan cultural lovers a play that shows his bravery and how he brought back some of the cultural traditions that had been ignored. The show will be held at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (former Camp Kigali), on August 4.

Serge Nahimana, the troupe's leader and coach, told The New Times in an interview, that the concert will be a great opportunity for Inganzo Ngari to celebrate Rwanda's rich culture through the great work of King Ruganzu 2 Ndoli and as well celebrate 'Umuganura' with their fans.

Rwanda's rich cultural history and tradition have long been passed on through music, dance, storytelling and poetry. Nahimana noted that it is their responsibility to preserve the culture and traditions as a Rwandan traditional troupe.

"The concert is set to be terrific and special because we chose one of the Rwandan kings who was a great pillar in preserving our culture and traditions like 'Umuganura'. That is why at our concert we shall celebrate his love for the culture and all that he did to nurture it.

"We will treat fans to authentic Rwandan dances and songs, accompanied by indigenous drums, stringed and wind musical instruments. We haven't held any mega concerts since the pandemic began so we are excited to meet our fans and those who love our culture for a memorable and exciting experience," Said Nahimana.

Performances will start at 6p.m. Entrance fee is Rwf5000 in the regular section, VIP seats go for Rwf10, 000, VVIP seats go for Rwf25,000 and those who want a table of 6 will part with Rwf150, 000. Tickets are available at www.inganzongari.com.

Ingazo Ngari is a group of young Rwandans, who use traditional dance to promote the country's culture. The troupe has been gracing stages for the past 14 years, garnering worldwide appreciation. With over 100 artistes, Inganzo Ngari is poised to continue shaping Rwandan culture and performance and take it to the next level.