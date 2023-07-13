Zimbabwe: Rejected UZA Presidential Candidate Pins Hope on Court Appeal

OPPOSITION United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) has appealed to the High Court to uphold the principles of justice and fairness ahead of a hearing in the Electoral Court Division after their leader Elisabeth Valerio's Presidential candidature was rejected.

Party spokesperson, Elvis Dzvene said Valerio will be attending an appeal hearing in Harare on Friday.

The appeal is against the decision by the Nomination Court to reject Valerio's nomination for election to the office of the President.

"We are seeking an order directing ZEC to accept her nomination papers and allow her to contest in the August 23rd presidential election," said Dzvene.

"President Valerio provided bank stamped proof of her request to initiate a ZWL transfer of funds to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) bank account for the required nomination fees equivalent to US$20,000. Full payment was made to ZEC but her nomination papers were still refused."

RELATED:

Zimbabwe needs to be governed by multiple parties to progress, says opposition leader Valerio

Zimbabweans forgetting Kasukuwere's injustice; says Valerio on 27 June 2008 anniversary; ex- Zanu PF Commissar led fatal attacks on opposition

According to Dzvene, UZA is challenging the Nomination Court's decision as a violation of the constitutional rights of Valerio and the party members who elected her.

"UZA believes that this appeal is a crucial step for the advancement of democracy, transparency, and women's rights in Zimbabwe. We are confident that the High Court will uphold the principles of justice and fairness that are essential for our political system and the participation of women in political leadership."

Zimbabwe is primed to hold its general election on August 23 and 10 candidates are set to tussle for the first office after the High Court nullified Saviour Kasukuwere's presidential nomination.