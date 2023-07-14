Tanzania: Govt Pledges Support to Owners of Fire Gutted Hotels in Isles

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla has reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing extensive assistance to owners of five tourist establishments affected by the inferno in Paje village, last Saturday.

Mr Abdulla made the assurance when he made a visit to the area, where he talked to the hotel owners, workers, and residents.

However, the second vice-president emphasized the need for investors in hotel industry and other tourists' establishments to get insurance as it helps in recovery

"The government would spare no effort in supporting the investors, so that they get back to business," Mr Abdulla assured.

Mr Abdulla also directed the firefighters and rescue brigade authorities to find ways of improving services close to all tourists' hotels in Zanzibar.

Fire destroyed some parts of five tourists' hotels in Paje as confirmed by Unguja South Regional Police Commander (RPC), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gaudianus Kamugisha confirmed that the five hotels gutted fire on Sunday night.

ACP Kamugisha named the hotels as -- The Nest Hotel; Meraki Hotel; Drifters Hotel; Maisha Matamu Hotel; and Cristal Hotel.

According to ACP Kamugisha, fire started from a kitchen of Nest Hotel, destroying the kitchen, restaurant, and bar, before spilled over to other four neighbouring hotels.

He said cause of the fire and the value of the destroyed properties, are still under investigation along with finding out whether the tourists Hotels are insured."

Meanwhile, Mr Abdulla also visited families in Donge Village, Unguja North Region to offer condolences following the instant death of four children last Monday, after drowning in an unattended large pit with water, left open after sand mining.