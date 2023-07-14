South Africa: Police Pounce On Suspected Killers in Mass Shooting

Eastern Cape police have arrested five suspects within 48 hours after the brutal mass murder of six individuals at a suspected drug den in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the five suspects, aged between the ages of 21 and 34, were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The suspects are believed to have stormed an alleged drug house in Mdledle Street in KwaNobuhle at around 7.40 pm on Tuesday night, killing six people and wounding at least four others.

Colonel Naidu said the breakthrough came after combined efforts by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team, and Anti-Gang Units.

"The incident appears to be drug-related," she said.

"The suspects are detained on six charges of murder and four of attempted murder."

Colonel Naidu said Provincial Police Commissioner Major-General Nomthetheleli Mene hailed the breakthrough as a success.

She said the task team demonstrated commitment and skill in catching the perpetrators responsible for the murders and attempted murders.

"The team has worked day and night since this incident, sacrificing their own comfort and safety, to ensure that the arrests bring solace to the families of the victims," Colonel Naidu said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, the names of the deceased were released on Thursday.

They were Siyabonga Williams, 24,, Sinovuyo Nene, 24, Mzuvukile Grootboom, 33, Siyamthanda Vena, 27, Siyanda Luther Mlilwana, 29, and Sivenathi Mxaku, 17.