South Africa: Dan Radebe Leaves Operation Dudula As the Organisation Faces Leadership Crisis

14 July 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Everson Luhanga

Dan Radebe has stepped down as the deputy national chairperson of Operation Dudula. He announced his resignation on Thursday.

"I am stepping down as the deputy chairperson and I am resigning as a member of Operation Dudula for personal reasons that are known to me," he said in a recorded video he released.

The visibly unhappy Radebe pleaded with supporters to rally, give support and grow the organisation. "I do not want the organisation to fall apart in my name." He then thanked his colleagues and all the members for the support given to him.

Dan wished the organisation well. "I wish everybody a prosperous way forward," he said.

Operation Dudula announced its intention to contest in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

On 24 May this year, Operation Dudula's national secretary general Zandile Dabula was announced as the national chairperson of the organisation, replacing Peter Dembe.

"On the 24th of May we as an Operation Dudula went to the JHB legislature and took a resolution on taking it to Parliament! But we agree that Zandi can be the face of Operation Dudula. It's so disappointing the way things are being handled by our NEC," read a leaked statement to Scrolla.Africa.

In voice notes, several people are unhappy to have Dabula as their leader. One of the voice notes said they were not involved in selecting Dabula to be the leader of the organisation.

"She was parachuted to the position by a few individuals.

"I have wasted two years of my time following Dudula and it looks like the organisation is splitting with the future," she said.

Operation Dudula made headlines in 2021 - 2022 as an organisation that was fighting for South Africans. People from other parts of the African continent were threatened and told to leave the country.

In raids and demonstrations, the stalls of some hawkers were dismantled and burnt.

Neighbourhoods believed to house many foreign nationals were targeted, with letters distributed giving occupants days to go away.

Members of the organisation were seen going to hospitals and clinics and identifying patients whom they suspected to be foreign nationals and telling them to leave.

