South Africa: End of the Road for Billiat

Khama Billiat's five-year stint at Kaizer Chiefs appears to have come to an end after his shirt number was handed to new signing Tebogo Potsane.

Amakhosi announced last week that they were struggling to get hold of the Zimbabwean, who abandoned talks for a new contract.

Billiat's last deal with Chiefs expired on 30 June and discussions for a new contract collapsed.

Scrolla.Africa understands the 32-year-old rejected a salary cut of 40%.

Kaizer Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa was busy when contacted to officially confirm the proposal to slash the striker's pay.

Billiat's agent Godfrey Bakasa said they are now looking for opportunities elsewhere.

"There is no update as yet; we are still finalising a few things and we will update in due course," Bakasa told Scrolla.Africa.

Sources close to Billiat say the forward felt disrespected by Chiefs' offer.

They say the player was willing to continue at Naturena despite expressing displeasure at never having teammates who help get the best out of him.

But he was forced to stop the contract talks after Chiefs insisted on their offer and the club moved on to hand the number 11 shirt to latest signing Potsane.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits forward Alois Bunjira would have loved to see Billiat stay at Chiefs.

"These things are internal. Khama is my boy. I would want him to stay at Chiefs," Bunjira told

Scrolla.Africa.

"They know their relationship. They are the best people to judge, as much as I would love to see him continue playing there.

"I don't advocate for a move away from Chiefs. At his age, Chiefs offer a stable retirement. I didn't like what happened to [Willard] Katsande.

"I would love to see Khama retire at Chiefs rather than play for AmaZulu, Royal AM or any other club."

With Billiat having spent the early stages of pre-season with Chiefs and a few weeks remaining before the Premier Soccer League starts, Bunjira feels there is still time for the two parties to find each other.

"Yes I do love to see them [Chiefs and Billiat] talking to each other," added Bunjira.

"I might be biased towards my young man but I would urge them to engage. Football is not only about on the pitch.

"What Khama brings to the club in terms of marketing and support from Zimbabwe is massive. Manchester United did that with Benni McCarthy and Quinton Fortune and they have millions of South African fans."

Chiefs are currently camping in Rustenburg while Billiat is training alone in Gauteng.