South Africa: Final Test for Banyana Banyana in Costa Rica Before Tough World Cup Campaign Kicks Off

South Africa will face the South Americans on Saturday in a final friendly match before the Fifa Women's World Cup commences in a few days.

With the drama, tension and chaos of the last couple of weeks now a thing of the past, South Africa's senior women's soccer side Banyana Banyana is firmly focused on attempting to navigate a tough Fifa World Cup group as best as they can.

In their opening Group G game, Banyana will tackle one of the most formidable sides present at the 32-team quadrennial showpiece -- Sweden. The Europeans are ranked third in the world and are in pursuit of a maiden World Cup gold medal after finishing third thrice, as well as picking up one silver.

Following that extremely tough fixture on 23 July, testing tussles against Argentina and Italy await the reigning African champions.

Banyana will have to play at their optimum during each match if they are to stand any chance of collecting their first-ever World Cup points. Never mind moving on to the knockout phase.

Before that though, the team has a date with fellow World Cup participants Costa Rica. This match -- scheduled for 4am SA time on Saturday, 15 July -- will be their final opportunity to assess themselves in a competitive fixture before the tournament commences.

"It's another top team, a World...