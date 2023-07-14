South Africa: KZN Commuters Deal With Skyrocketing Travel Costs, Unemployment As Prasa Network Lies in Ruins

13 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Chris Makhaye

The grand looting, thieving and vandalisation of South Africa's vital rail network has been well-documented, but the least told story is how those poor families, school children, blue-collar workers and unemployed who relied on these trains -- by far the cheapest form of transport -- are coping with the impact of these disruptions.

People in KwaDukuza (formerly known as Stanger) used to pay R150 to buy a monthly ticket that allowed them to commute to Durban city.

Now they have to fork out R140 for a round trip to Durban after the train service linking the two places came to an abrupt end more than two years ago.

Fezeka Mvuyane, of Groutville -- about 75 km from Durban and only 5km from KwaDukuza (Stanger) -- said she commuted between her home and the Durban city-based educational institution where she was studying early childhood development.

"I had to have R120 each day to take a taxi. I had to quit my studies because there was no way I could afford taxis daily," she said. She is not the only one as there are many people, including students, pupils and low-earners such as domestic workers who were forced to quit working or schooling when the train services stopped.

The near-total collapse of South Africa's rail network intensified in late 2019 when the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) decided to cancel all private security contracts. By the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the rail network was vulnerable and unprotected when criminals and looters moved...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.