Kenya: Harambee Stars Back on the Fray as FIFA 2026 World Cup Africa Qualifiers Draw is Out

13 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — The national football team Harambee Stars has been drawn in Pool F in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers in a draw released Thursday.

Kenya, who are making a return to international football after the ban, will face Ivory Coast, Gabon, Gambia, Burundi and Seychelles as they seek a maiden qualification for the global showpiece.

With the number of finalists expanding from 32 in Qatar to 48 in North and Central America, Africa are guaranteed a record nine places, and possibly 10.

Each group winner will qualify automatically and the best four runners-up enter play-offs with the winner going to inter-confederation play-offs, with two places will be up for grabs.

Matchdays one and two will be played this November, with a further two rounds next year and six in 2025.

The draw was scheduled for Wednesday this week, only to be delayed 24 hours at the last minute without an official explanation.

