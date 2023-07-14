Rwanda: How Private Inspection Practitioners Boast Rwanda's Smart Cities' Development

opinion

Enhancing built environment compliances through professional inspection is crucial for achieving green, resilient, and sustainable cities. This can be achieved in our country through enhanced collaboration between the environment professional bodies and the Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA) in order to revamp existing public inspection mechanisms for improved service delivery in Kigali city and other district authorities. Here are some key steps to accomplish this goal:

Comprehensive review of the building codes and standards: Through MININFRA, cities need to have robust building codes and standards that incorporate sustainability, resilience, and green practices. These codes should cover areas such as construction materials, energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, indoor air quality, and materials usage among others. Regularly update these codes to stay in line with the latest advancements in sustainable technologies and practices.

Training and certification: Through professional bodies like Institution Engineers (IER), Rwanda Institute of Architects (RIA) and other professionals involved in building inspection should regularly receive relevant training and certification in green and sustainable building practices and built environment laws, regulations, codes and standards. This will enable them to effectively assess compliance with sustainability standards during inspections. Training programs can cover topics like available construction materials, energy-efficient design, renewable energy systems, green materials, and sustainable construction techniques.

Integration of sustainable design principles: Encourage professionals such as architects, engineers and developers to incorporate sustainable design principles from the early stages of a project. Inspection professionals should ensure that these principles are adhered to during construction. This includes elements such as energy-efficient building envelopes, natural lighting, rainwater harvesting, green spaces, and low-impact development techniques.

Regular inspections and audits: Private certified inspectors will boost implementation of a rigorous inspection and auditing system to assess compliance with green and sustainable building standards. Inspectors should conduct regular site visits at different stages of construction to verify adherence to the approved plans and codes. This includes building materials, checking insulation, HVAC systems, renewable energy installations, water-efficient fixtures, and waste management practices.

Performance verification: Inspections should not end once the construction is complete. Incorporate post-occupancy inspections to verify the actual performance of the building in terms of safety, structural integrity, energy usage, water consumption, indoor air quality, and overall sustainability. This can involve collecting data, conducting energy audits, and engaging with building occupants to ensure ongoing compliance.

Collaboration and knowledge sharing: There is need to foster collaboration among various stakeholders, including professional bodies, contractors, inspectors, developers, academia, industry experts, government regulatory agencies, and sustainability experts. Encourage knowledge sharing, best practice exchanges, and peer learning to continuously improve built environment compliances. This can be achieved through seminars, workshops, conferences, and online platforms dedicated to sustainable building and construction practices.

Incentives and recognition: The Government should provide incentives, tax benefits, or other rewards to contractors and developers who consistently demonstrate compliance with green and sustainable standards. Recognize and promote projects that showcase exemplary sustainable design and construction practices. This can inspire others to follow suit and contribute to the overall sustainability of our city Kigali and secondary cities.

By implementing these steps, our cities can enhance built environment compliances through professional inspection, leading to greener, more resilient, and sustainable urban development. The operationalization of this approach should be led by regulatory professional bodies and as a result more jobs will be created while reducing unemployment among built environment professionals and professionalism enhanced for Rwanda's sustainable urbanization.

The writer is FAEO President and WFEO Chairman, Committee on Anti -Corruption, immediate past President and Chair, Governing Council, Institution of Engineers Rwanda (IER).