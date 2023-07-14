Rwanda: Noise Pollution - What Are the Penalties?

The newly released guidelines on noise pollution in Rwanda entail a couple of consequences for people or institutions that are found to violate them.

Published by the environment ministry on Thursday, July 13, the guidelines outline safe sound levels for different locations and times of the day, unlike previous regulations that only required noise-emitting establishments to implement soundproofing measures.

In residential areas, according to the guidelines, the sound level should not exceed 55 dB during daytime and 45 dB during night time, while in commercial areas, the sound level should not exceed 65 dB during daytime and 55 dB during night time.

In industrial areas, the sound level should not exceed 75 dB during daytime and 70 dB during night time. In quiet zones, which include areas near health facilities, schools, libraries, court houses, and public offices, the sound level should not exceed 50 dB during daytime and 40 dB during night time.

In line with the law on environment and the law determining offences and penalties in general, the guidelines stipulate that any person who causes noise pollution is liable to an administrative fine of Rwf 500,000.

The fined person or institution has to pay within a period that does not exceed a week. During that time, their business activities are put on hold.

In case of failure to comply with the payment time, the person or institution's activities continue to be put on hold until they pay and inform authorities in writing that they have put in place measures for preventing noise pollution.

In addition to this, during the process of implementation of the guidelines, the relevant authorities including police can confiscate some of the equipment that were used in causing noise pollution.