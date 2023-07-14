Rwanda: FIBA U16 Afrobasket - Mwesigwa Drops 34 Points as Rwanda Thrash Hosts Tunisia

14 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

William Sean Mwesigwa scored 34 points as Rwanda on Thursday ran away with a dominant 78-59 win over home side Tunisia in their Group C opening game of the 2023 FIBA U16 African Championship held at Salle Mohamed Mzali in Monastir.

Joseph Nshimiye and Kenrik Kabano added 12 and 10 points, respectively, to help Patrick Habiyambere's side begin the campaign with an important win before the home crowd.

"We are very happy about this win. We are ready to face a challenge tomorrow with another opponent (Mali). We are going to prepare and come back strong," Habiyaremye told Times Sport in a post-match interview.

The Rwandan boys return to action for Game Two against Mali on Friday, July 14, in boy's category at Salle Mohamed Mzali.

Meanwhile, their sisters (Rwanda U16 Girls) will take on Morocco in the opening game of the same championship on Friday, kickoff 2pm Kigali Time, at Salle Jammel in Monastir.

The pair are placed in Group B alongside Mali and Angola.

Competition System

Teams are divided into two groups of five teams each. The teams that finish in the first four places of Groups A and B qualify directly to the quarterfinals.

Thursday

Rwanda 78-59 Tunisia

