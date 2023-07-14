Rwanda: Sisterhood of the Arts - a Pop-Up Exhibition By Rwandan Women Artists

In a bold and empowering move, local visual artist Jemima Kakizi has teamed up with 20 visual artists to stage a week-long art exhibition aimed at promoting inclusivity and celebrating women in art. The exhibition is slated for July 17 - 25, at L'espace Art Center.

Titled ' Sisterhood Of The Arts', the exhibition will feature female visual artists, namely: Diane Irakoze, Lynka Lydie, Odile Uwera, Sachala U, Christine Niyonsenga, Clementine Uwimpundu, Jemima Kakizi, Angella Ilibagiza, Myriam Birara, Luladey T.Teshome, Jennifer Tuyishimre, Eloise Irakarama, Teta Chel, Yvonne Nkera, Belise K, Jacky Uwamariya, Louise Kanyange, Fabiola Rutamu, Vanessa Uwamahoro and Sonia Uwimbabazi.

Recognising the lack of visibility for Rwandan women visual artists, Kakizi is committed to continue the journey of advocacy for female artists in Rwanda. At the heart of this exhibition is a powerful desire to foster a supportive and inclusive environment for women artists. By bringing together a diverse group of talented women, the event aims to showcase their artistic brilliance and encourage collaboration and mutual support. This gathering of female artists creates a unique space where they can share their experiences, exchange ideas, and forge lasting connections.

The art curator and visual artist further explained that the art world has historically been marked by a gender imbalance, with women artists often facing significant barriers and limited opportunities for recognition. This exhibition seeks to challenge this disparity and advocate for change. By highlighting the remarkable contributions of women artists, the event aims to raise awareness about the gender imbalance in the art world and encourage dialogue on how to address and rectify it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Entertainment Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The only-women exhibition has been going on for a while now, thanks to the women in arts supporters. Kakizi stressed that there is a significant improvement since embarking on the advocacy process.

As part of their 'Walk With Me' exhibition, the artists, on July 13, visited at Ecole d'art de Nyundo, Rwanda's only art school, where they had a panel discussion about mental health and what they should expect when they join the art market after school.

"We have been getting more opportunities to work on projects and collaboration which has not been the case before. Not everyone is aware of female artists but people are getting to know us and what we do, generally the visual art industry is growing and we are happy to experience it," said Kakizi.

"I see a significant impact, we are building our professional network, we have been getting opportunities and invitations to exhibit and work with different people and more is coming. We hope to create a supportive and inclusive environment where women exhibit together, so we invite everyone else to come and celebrate our arts and creativity as well as support us," she added.

By providing a supportive platform for women artists to exhibit together and inviting diverse audiences to celebrate their creativity, the exhibition challenges existing norms and paves the way for a more equitable and inclusive art community. Through this exhibition, women artists are empowered, and their voices are amplified, fostering an environment that acknowledges and appreciates the immense talent and contributions of women in the art world.