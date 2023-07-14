Rwanda's Top Five Female Cyclists

Cycling may arguably be a sport traditionally dominated by men, but a number of women venturing into the sport has been on a steady rise over the past few years.

Some women have disregarded gender stereotypes, emerging as outstanding performers in both local and international competitions as they keep leaving their mark on the sport.

Through their dedication and skill, they have proven that cycling has no boundaries when it comes to gender, inspiring a new generation of female cyclists to follow their dreams and show their class on the global scene.

In no particular order, Weekend Sport presents to you five leading female cyclists in Rwanda.

Diane Ingabire

From Benediction Women's Cycling Team to current team Canyon Sram Generation in Germany, Ingabire has established a reputable status as a top female cyclist to reckon with.

At just 21, she twice won the National Road Race Championship in the Women's Elite category both in 2022 and 2023.

In her relatively brief career, the Nyabihu-born rider made remarkable strides, attaining notable accomplishments in a short span of time. She has earned multiple podium finishes at the African championships, showcased Rwanda's talent on the global stage by participating in prestigious events like the Commonwealth Games and UCI Road World Championships.

Valentine Nzayisenga

A teammate to Ingabire at Canyon Sram Generation, Nzayisenga came of age in 2019 when she became a national road race champion at just 19 in 2019.

Her talent and dedication were evident as she went on to participate in the African Continental Championships, where she achieved a top-ten position in the road race.

The Nyabihu-born moved to Germany in 2022 and her first notable achievement as an elite cyclist came at the end of the national cycling season when she won the Gisaka Race as the overall winner.

The prizes followed her in the 2023 season as she struck silver in the Individual Time Trial at the African Continental Championship held in Egypt.

Djazila Mwamikazi

Mwamikazi, 18, was born in Rwamagana District and grew up in the ranks of le Amis Sportifs. She is admired by many as one of Rwanda's cycling hopefuls.

She caught the attention of many when she emerged victorious in the 2023 National Championship Mountain Bike XCO in April, women category, which saw her represent Rwanda at the 2023 Mountain Bike Cycling CAC African Championships slated for June 2-4 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

She is currently the first runner-up of the 2023 National Road Race Championship.

Mariatha Byukusenge

Byukusenge is one of the cycling hopefuls to watch in the future thanks to her quick rise to the national stage.

The Bugesera Cycling club is already growing with a winning mentality which saw her win the 2023 National Road Race championship in Women juniors category.

Born in Rweru, Bugesera District, Byukusenge started her cycling career

Start cycling career in Jan 2021and went on to win various races in junior category including Youth the 2023 Youth Race, 2023 Kibeho Race and Kivu Belt 2022 edition.

With the current performance, it is evident that the starlet is destined for greatness if Bugesera Cycling Club keeps her in good hands.

Aline Uwera

The 17-year-old is already a champion in the 2023 National Road Race in the women junior's category and she is not ready to stop winning more prizes regardless of her young age.

Uwera is a star in the making who started her cycling career in November 2020. Her focus on becoming a successful rider success goes beyond what she achieves domestically and Bugesera Cycling Club has been pushing her way to great performance from club to national team level.

She made her debut on the continental stage when she represented Rwanda at the 2022 African Road Race Championship where she finished third in the general classification.