Rwanda: Working With People With Disability Is Normal, Not a Miracle - Video Vixen Mukarusine

It's rare to find a lot of big names for people with disabilities across the entertainment sector as Claudine Mukarusine witnesses.

Mukarusine went viral after appearing in the music video of 'Igitekerezo' by RnB singer King James.

In an exclusive interview with The New Times, she shared that featuring in the song was her "contribution in helping people understand that a person with disability, particularly a woman or a girl, can create something beautiful."

"Working with people with disabilities is normal, it's not a miracle. It's about supporting them to be confident and giving them a chance to become role models to their fellow young people who were born with disabilities," she added.

Sharing from her experience, she said there are still challenges which impede talents of people with disabilities and that they are not showcased because they lack adequate space in the show business or lack support from their families.

According to her, there are lots of talents in everyone's domain but they usually don't show up because talent promoters and scouts often underlook them.

Niyo Bosco, the 'Ubigenza Ute' hit maker, is the only established artiste, among people with disabilities.

Speaking on the gap in the entertainment industry, Mukarusine said that many people with disabilities are gifted with different talents but those in the limelight continue to remain few.

"They are not really seen in competitions like comedy or music. They need to be encouraged to join the industry, and talent promoters need to help them grow because they are able to bear fruits, like anyone else who has no disability," Mukarusine noted.