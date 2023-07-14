Rwanda: World Cup 2026 Qualifiers - Rwanda Drawn in Group C

The draw of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the CAF region held in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday, July 13, left Rwanda drawn in Group C alongside giants Nigeria, South Africa, Benin and Zimbabwe.

Africa will be represented by nine and a half teams in the next edition of the world's most prestigious showpiece which will take place in Canada, United States and Mexico.

The draw ceremony saw African nations pooled in nine groups with the qualifiers set to begin on November 13, 2023 through November 18, 2025.

Group C seems like a manageable one with a qualification being a possibility for Rwanda despite the fact that Nigeria are regarded as favorites on the paper.

Rwanda will also be aiming to seek revenge against Benin who made Amavubi pay the price of fielding an ineligible player in Kevin Muhire during the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, resulting in a forfeit in favor of the West African country.