South Africa: Brother of Elroy Van Rooyen, Norman Simons' Murder Victim, Distraught Over Killer's Imminent Release

Between 1986 and 1994, 22 boys were found dead on the Cape Flats after being raped and strangled. Norman Simons, dubbed the Station Strangler, was convicted of one murder and suspected of having committed the others. He is about to be released on parole.

'I do not know what I will do to him if I ever meet that guy," said an emotional Peter van Rooyen.

He is the brother of Elroy van Rooyen, the 10-year-old boy killed by Norman Simons, dubbed the Station Strangler, in the 1990s.

Van Rooyen was reacting to the news that Simons was due to be released soon on parole after spending 28 years behind bars.

However, the evidence at the time could link him only to the death of Elroy van Rooyen. Simons was a schoolteacher at the time.

According to family members, Elroy was lured on to a train by Simons, who promised to pay him R10 if he helped carry his books.

The boy's body was found at the back of a graveyard in the Strand area, opposite South African Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen's mother's house.

Distraught brother

Peter van Rooyen, who lives in Strand near Somerset West, said he did not take part in the restorative justice programme.

The programme...