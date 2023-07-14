Rwanda: Q&A - 14 Questions With Bugesera FC Skipper Brian Muhinda

interview

Bugesera FC captain Brian Muhinda is living his dream football career whose beginnings weren't as humble as one would wish for as his parents wanted him to only focus on education.

Muhinda remains one of the tactically efficient central defenders in the Rwandan Premier League and he is also looking forward to a fantastic 2023/24 season.

Weekend Sport caught up with on his football journey and his career aspirations

Tell us about your self

I'm Brian Muhinda. I was born on June 30, 1995 and I am the captain of Bugesera FC.

I am currently in my second year where I do Business Management at the University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies (UTB).

When and how did you start your football career?

I started my football career in 2014 in a hard way because my parents didn't want me to join the career. They preferred that I focus on my studies. But now, they are very pleased and proud of me after I managed to combine football and school.

What clubs have you played for?

I have featured for Sec Academy, Police FC, Sunrise FC, and now I am at Bugesera which I joined in 2021.

If you had not played football, which profession would you be pursuing?

It looks funny but I would have joined a Volleyball team because I am also very good at it.

What has been your best moment so far in your career?

Actually I have had good moments in my career but the most memorable moment was the time we beat Rayon Sports when I was playing for Sunrise.

Any bad moments?

Injuries are part of football but I always feel bad when I get it.

Have you ever had a national team call up?

Yes, in 2015. I was with the national U17.

Have you won any trophies so far in your career?

Not yet but I am looking forward to winning some, even a lot of them.

What's your take on the level of Rwandan football?

I think it is at a good level, now that there are many foreigners playing here which is very good.

To which league would you love to take your professional football?

As a footballer, no matter where you find yourself, you must show what you are capable of doing. But if I have to choose, my pick will be the English Premier League.

Which Rwandan player do you adore?

I really adore myself and I am pleased with what I am doing.

Growing up, which player were you looking up to?

I am a central defender and Chelsea star Thiago Silva has always been my idol. He is a fantastic player and a leader.

Who is the toughest opponent you have faced?

It is absolutely Hussein "Tshabalala" Shabani of AS Kigali. He is strong, technically good and he is too difficult to mark.

Your aspirations for the coming 2023/24 season?

I want to lead my team (Bugesera FC) to a good position in the league. I also want to be up on my game as usual and go injury free.