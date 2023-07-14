Zimbabwe: Zim Mortality Rate Declines As Health Service Delivery Improves

The mortality rate in Zimbabwe has declined over the years due to improved health systems across the country, while the life expectancy now stands at 65 years.

A mortality or death rate is the number of deaths due to a disease divided by the total population.

Zimbabwe has recorded considerable gains in its health delivery system with several deliverables showing a positive uptake.

To date, the country has registered remarkable success in containing communicable diseases, even becoming a global model of best practices.

Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) public relations and communications manager Ms Mercy Chidemo said one of the key demographic trends in Zimbabwe was the ongoing reduction in mortality rates which has been observed over the years.

She said the positive trend emphasized the importance of further strengthening healthcare systems and ensuring the well-being of all individuals.

"The 2022 Population and Housing Census revealed that the crude death rate was 8.0 deaths per 1 000 persons down from 10.2 in 2012," Ms Chidemo said. "The infant mortality rate was 24.2 deaths per 1 000 live births down from 64 in 2012. Child mortality rate was 15.6 deaths per 1 000 live births down from 24 in 2012. "Under 5 mortality rate was 39.7 deaths per 1 000 live births down from 84 in 2012. The maternal mortality ratio was 362 deaths per 100 000 live births down from 525 in 2012 and life expectancy at birth was 64.7 years, an increase from 38 years in 2012."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Health Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The main conquest of HIV, with the overwhelming majority of those infected now on life-preserving ART medication, has played a significant role in pushing up average life expectancy. Ms Chidemo said fertility patterns in Zimbabwe had witnessed significant changes and although the total fertility rate has declined over the past years, it remained relatively high.

She said the 2022 population and housing census further revealed that the crude birth rate for Zimbabwe was 28.9 births per 1 000 population down from 32 in 2012.

"The general fertility rate for Zimbabwe was 115 births per 1 000 women of reproductive ages and the total fertility rate was 3.7, down from 3.8 in 2012 while the national gross reproduction rate was 1.8," Ms Chidemo said.

"Migration is another noteworthy demographic factor in Zimbabwe. Economic and social factors have led to both internal and external migration trends within the country.

"While some individuals seek opportunities elsewhere, others migrate to urban centres in search of better livelihoods. Understanding and managing migration patterns is crucial for effective planning and resource allocation, ensuring the equitable development of both rural and urban areas." Ms Chidemo said it was essential to recognise the importance of responsible population management and by considering factors such as mortality, fertility, and migration, Zimbabwe can strive towards sustainable development, ensuring that every citizen enjoys a good quality of life and has access to essential services, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.