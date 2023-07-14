Zimbabwe: Tapiwa Makore - Amnesty International Condemns Murderers' Death Sentence - Says It Violates Right to Life

14 July 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Amnesty International has condemned the High Court's sentencing of seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore's murderers to death urging commuting of the judgement to prison terms.

The killers Tafadzwa Shamba and Tapiwa Makore Snr were sentenced to death Wednesday by High Court judge Munamato Mutevedzi.

Tapiwa was murdered in 2020 for rituals and his body chopped into pieces.

His torso was found being mauled by dogs the morning after his murder while other body parts were discovered dumped in a pit latrine.

The torso was buried a year later and the head remains missing.

In a statement released Thursday, the human rights organisation said the death penalty violates the right to life.

"Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception regardless of the nature of the crime, the characteristics of the offender, or the method used by the state to execute the prisoner.

"It is the premeditated and cold-blooded killing of a human being by the state in the name of justice. It violates the right to life as proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It is the ultimate cruel, inhuman, and degrading punishment.

"While Amnesty International acknowledges the pain and anguish felt by Tapiwa's family following the death of Tapiwa Makore, the death penalty is never the appropriate response and must never be used in any circumstances anywhere in the world," Amnesty International's Deputy Director for Southern Africa, Khanyo Farisè, said.

In opposing the death penalty, Amnesty International said, it in no way seeks to minimize or condone the crimes for which those sentenced to death were convicted.

"Anyone found guilty of a crime after a fair trial that meets international standards should be held accountable without resorting to the death penalty.

"There is no credible evidence that the death penalty has a greater deterrent effect on crime than prison terms," added Farise.

Amnesty International urged the authorities in Zimbabwe to commute all death sentences to prison terms and called upon the Zimbabwean government to establish an official moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty for all crimes.

Zimbabwe has not had a hangman since 2005.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.