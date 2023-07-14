Rwanda Face Tunisia in Fiba U16 African Championship Opening Game

13 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwandan boys begin their 2023 FIBA U16 African Championship campaign on Thursday night, July 13, when they take on hosts Tunisia at Salle Mohamed Mzali in Monastir.

Rwanda and Tunisia are placed in Group A alongside Côte D'ivoire, Angola and Mali.

Prior to the tournament, Rwanda U16 head coach Patrick Habiyaremye told Times Sport that the boys are ready for the challenge with Tunisia's test awaiting them.

"We are here to compete with other countries and to show them that we also have some basketball competitive spirit with us," he said.

The winner and runners-up of the continental showpiece will qualify for the 2024 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup.

The 2023 biennial FIBA U16 starts on Thursday, July 13 and runs through Sunday, July 23, in the Tunisian coastal city of Monastir.

Mali Vs Cote d'Ivoire will tip off the Championship with Egypt facing Morocco later on.

Tunisia face Rwanda for the last game of the day at 7:30 pm Kigali Time.

Competition System

Teams are divided into two groups of five teams each. The teams that finish in the first four places of Groups A and B qualify directly to the quarterfinals.

Group Stages

Group A: Tunisia, Rwanda, Côte D'ivoire, Angola and Mali

Group B: Egypt, Guinea, Uganda, Morocco and Chad

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.