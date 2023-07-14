Rwanda Face Tunisia in Fiba U16 African Championship Opening Game

Rwandan boys begin their 2023 FIBA U16 African Championship campaign on Thursday night, July 13, when they take on hosts Tunisia at Salle Mohamed Mzali in Monastir.

Rwanda and Tunisia are placed in Group A alongside Côte D'ivoire, Angola and Mali.

Prior to the tournament, Rwanda U16 head coach Patrick Habiyaremye told Times Sport that the boys are ready for the challenge with Tunisia's test awaiting them.

"We are here to compete with other countries and to show them that we also have some basketball competitive spirit with us," he said.

The winner and runners-up of the continental showpiece will qualify for the 2024 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup.

The 2023 biennial FIBA U16 starts on Thursday, July 13 and runs through Sunday, July 23, in the Tunisian coastal city of Monastir.

Mali Vs Cote d'Ivoire will tip off the Championship with Egypt facing Morocco later on.

Tunisia face Rwanda for the last game of the day at 7:30 pm Kigali Time.

Competition System

Teams are divided into two groups of five teams each. The teams that finish in the first four places of Groups A and B qualify directly to the quarterfinals.

Group Stages

Group A: Tunisia, Rwanda, Côte D'ivoire, Angola and Mali

Group B: Egypt, Guinea, Uganda, Morocco and Chad