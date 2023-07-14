Kenya Railways Suspends Trains to Lukenya, Syokimau Over Safety Concerns

Nairobi — Kenya Railways (KR) suspended train operations to Syokimau and Lukenya yesterday amid attacks by unknown individuals on a train.

KR said train services to the areas have been repeatedly attacked at the extensive Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum.

On Wednesday this week, the opposition called for a countrywide protest that saw rowdy youths barricade roads and rail tracks.

"We highlight two incidents where, yesterday evening, the Lukenya bound train was attacked at 6.00pm and this morning a train carrying 520 pupils was attacked at 11.00am," the railway operators said in a statement.

"We wish to inform our customers and the general public that we have suspended train services from Syokimau and Lukenya routes," it added.

"This is due to the volatile security situation arising from consistent attacks on our trains passing through Mukuru kwa Njenga, by rowdy individuals who are barricading rail tracks and stoning the train."

It stated that the safety of passengers was paramount, adding that normal services would resume as soon as possible.

"Normal services will resume as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize to all our esteemed customers for the inconvenience caused," it wrote.