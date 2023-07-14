Uganda: Muhangi Prides in Female Boxing Empowerment

Uganda boxing federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi has expressed pride in the federation's deliberate efforts to empower and promote female boxing.

Of the 17 boxers summoned to the national team (Bombers) for the upcoming 2023 African boxing championship due July 25-August 6 in Cameroon, six are female -which is a record number in the decade.

"We are trying to empower female boxing and also show that female boxers can compete. The ones we have selected have proven to be the best in their respective weight categories and I am hopeful they will return with medals," noted Muhangi, who believes that the 17 boxers were selected on merit.

"We are lucky to have the Champions League that helps in elimination of a series of trials since boxers are in continuous action. There is only one route to the national team -Champions league and your performance therein guarantees your place at the national team but not history," he further explained.

There are exceptions too. Kassim Mulungi - a student at City High school made the cut after his fantastic performances in the national Open and Champions league on his debut. The S.3 student was voted the best boxer of the 2022 National Open and won by abandonment on his debut in Champions league against Henry Kimuli.

"We wanted to give Mulungi a platform to showcase his talent and to show that one can still go school whilst boxing," explained Muhangi in an exclusive interview.

BRONZE MEDALISTS KYOBE, NKOBEZA DROPPED

Last year's African championship bronze medalists Jonah Kyobe and Yusuf Nkobeza are not part of the team to be handled by AIBA one-star coach Twaibu Mayanja who takes over from Patrick Lihanda. He will be assisted by Don Ramathan Seguya also from Lukanga boxing club. Muhangi says that the federation is trying to extend international exposure to as many boxing personalities as possible.

"Winning a medal in the previous competition does not guarantee you a place on the national team. You must remain impressive in the subsequent competitions. About the coaches, the current policy is that the coach with most boxers at the national team takes charge since we have no permanent employed national team coach," Muhangi reacts to the changes in the Bombers set up.

THE BOMBERS

Joshua Takamuhebwa who led the team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games retains the captaincy status. Ukasha Matovu, who won the silver medal at the 2018 AFBC Youth Championships, Idris Mukiibi who returns to the championship after last year, Solomon Geko who competed in 2014 Commonwealth, Emily Nakalema who was at the Africa Olympic Qualifier games in Senegal, Debutants Mulungi Kassim, hard puncher Lawrence Kayiwa, James Baraka and and Joseph Kalema, experienced Ssali Wasswa, promising Muzamir Semmuddu and Ronald Okello.

Female debutants include Grace Nakinga, Nadia Najjemba, Sharua Ndagire, Zahara Nandawula and Erina Namutebi. Uganda finished joint 15th overall alongside Guinea, with both countries securing two bronze medals in last year's Africa Championships in Maputo-Mozambique.