Kenya: Iranian Firms Sign Exclusive Vehicle Distribution Dealership Pact in Kenya

Nakuru — Quipbank Trust Limited, East Africa's largest equipment sharing platform has signed a partnership with Iranian automobile manufacturers, Zamyad Company and Iran's second-largest car manufacturer, Saipa.

Regional Managing Director of the equipment renter, Paul Njeru said the arrangement will see the equipment renter become the dealer for various units including Gas Powered Pickups and distributor for the hybrid Light Commercial Vehicles which are Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas powered and electrical vehicles.

He said the gas-powered pickups are durable, sleek, and highly efficient compared to Diesel and Petrol-powered models because gas is a lot more affordable which guarantees to save clients greatly on expenses.

"An agreement was reached when the parties signed a deal at the state house in Nairobi Kenya, to cater to the increasing demand for vehicles to boost sales rates," said Njeru in a press release.

He added that as part of the agreement between the firms, Quipbank Trust also entered into a partnership to get electric vehicles (EVs) from Iran's second-largest car manufacturer, Saipa.

"This distribution pactt is an exclusive agreement for dispensing at least 1000 units of various models of vehicles manufactured by the Iranian firm which now has presence in four continents including Africa through Kenya," he said.

Njeru said the dealership's main objective was to support operations of the auto manufactures within the region.

He said the vehicles from Zamyad will help many citizens, especially in the rural areas that need such cars to withstand rough, bumpy and unleveled terrains.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Trade Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These vehicles are all-terrain and will help a lot, especially during the rainy seasons," said Njeru.

He said Quipbank Trust will purchase, market, promote and re-sell the firm's Light Commercial Vehicles as per the agreement as the Kenya and Iran gets better diplomatic relations.

Vice chairperson of the board of the Iranian based auto dealer, Seyed Mohsen said the pickups are cost-effective, more affordable and safer.

"This makes the vehicles environmentally friendly because they utilise green energy to reduce carbon emissions," he said.

Mohsen was optimistic of good working relations with Quipbank and hoped for a fruitful partnership between our two countries.

President William Ruto has announced plans by Zamyad to set up a motor vehicle assembly plant in Mombasa.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ruto said the plant will manufacture native Iranian vehicle models which have been given the Kiswahili name 'Kifaru'.