Sudan Conflict - Journalist's Home Attacked By 'RSF'

Omdurman — The Omdurman home of a journalist working for Italian-based Radio Monte Carlo, was attacked by armed men, allegedly members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Tuesday. This is the latest in a litany of violations against Sudanese journalists since the outbreak of war in April.

Journalist Islam Abdelrahman shared his harrowing experience with Radio Dabanga, recounting the assault by armed men dressed in RSF uniforms on his home in Omdurman on Tuesday.

In an interview, he explained that while he was outside his house in El Abbasiya, a group of men carrying rifles attacked his residence. His young son was inside the house at the time. "The assailants quickly demolished the doors, ransacked the house, destroyed a safe containing important documents in the process, and stole some work equipment."

Abdelrahman continued, "when I returned, the attackers reappeared, demanding the keys to a car belonging to my neighbour". Accompanied by a team of mechanics, they reportedly took the keys at gunpoint, and drove away with the stolen vehicle. "They also stole the tires from my car."

Abdelrahman: "Every day, we are reminded that this senseless war primarily affects the Sudanese people and their belongings, inflicting untold suffering upon the innocent."

Dangerous conditions

The apparently targeted attack on Abdelrahman highlights the dangerous environment journalists face in Sudan. Before April 15, Sudan was already ranked 148 out of 180 in the 2023 Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index, and 29 out of 100 (i.e. 'Not Free') in Freedom House's Internet Freedom Index.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since the outbreak of the war, many Sudanese journalists have been faced with detentions, threats, enforced disappearances, or assaults. Both the SAF and the RSF have continuously harassed journalists and the media.

Dozens of violations against journalists and other press workers have been reported in Sudan. Most of the media outlets, especially paper newspapers and radio stations, were forced to stop working completely in Khartoum and other cities due to the fighting and repression.

This incident is the latest accusation directed towards the RSF this week. Just yesterday, a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report accused the RSF and allied Arab gunmen of committing grave human rights violations in West Darfur. Radio Dabanga conducted an interview with HRW researcher Mohamed Osman, who further highlighted the extent of the suffering, stating, "it is very painful when you hear the stories of those who survived, whom we met in Chad, devoid of everything to help them in life." Osman confirmed that satellite images revealed significant destruction in the town, which used to be home to more than 40,000 people.